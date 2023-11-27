Detectives are seeking CCTV and witnesses following the attempted theft of a cash machine in New Ash Green.

Kent Police was called at 5.20am on Monday 27 November 2023, to a report that a vehicle had deliberately reversed into a Co-op store in The Row. Significant damage was caused to the front of the store, as well as a cash machine. The vehicle had left the scene when the call was made, and it is believed nothing was stolen.

Officers attended and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. The vehicle used was described as a green Mitsubishi Shogun, with silver bumpers and a spare wheel on the back.

Residents living close to the crime scene and any surrounding roads are being asked to check doorbell and CCTV cameras for any important footage. Drivers are also asked to review any dashcam which may assist the investigation. Images and video can be uploaded through the following link https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/opsled2023

Anyone with other information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 27-0107. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.