Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which happened outside a pub in Central Parade.

Kent Police was called to the location at 11.55pm on Friday 29 March 2024. Patrols attended and a man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not life-threatening. Two men and a teenage boy were later arrested and taken into custody.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the assault to contact them. A black Audi Q2 linked to the suspects has been seized and police also want to speak to anyone who may have seen the car, including in areas before or after the assault happened. The vehicle registration starts GD73, and drivers are urged to check dashcams for any important footage.

If you have information which may assist the investigation call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/50887/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.