Detectives investigating the murder of Lianne Gordon in Hackney have announced further charges linked to their ongoing investigation.

Lianne Gordon, aged 42, tragically lost her life after being fatally shot in Vine Close, E5 on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Since then, murder detectives have been diligently conducting enquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

On Tuesday, February 27, Elijah Sereki, aged 20, of Worsley Grove, E5, was charged with possession of a bladed article in connection with an alleged incident in Vine Close on October 1, 2023. Additionally, Sereki faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and affray relating to an alleged incident in Rendlesham Road on December 2, 2023.

These new charges come in addition to those previously laid against a 16-year-old boy who was charged with Lianne’s murder, as well as the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and another 16-year-old boy in Vine Close, E5, on December 5, 2023.

Notably,the teenager has now been further charged with the same offences as Elijah Sereki. This development stems from investigations into alleged incidents on October 1 and December 2, 2023, which are part of the broader inquiry into Lianne Gordon’s murder.

The boy is scheduled to appear in custody before Barkingside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 5, while Sereki will appear in custody before the Old Bailey on Friday, March 8.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with their enquiries.