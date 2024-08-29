Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information

Police were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday, 28 August, to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, E5.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man suffering from stab would injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has today been named as Jade Anthony Barnett, aged 38. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation was immediately launched, and two men – aged 28 and 21 – were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “My thoughts are with Jade’s loved ones as they try to come to terms with this horrific incident.

I know the attack of a disabled man who was well known in the area will greatly concern residents. We are continuing to keep an open mind as we explore possible motives. I urge anyone who feels unsafe or has any concerns to contact us.

“Our investigation into Jade’s death is still in the early stages and my colleagues from the Specialist Crime Team are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened yesterday afternoon.

If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

A number of streets have been cordoned off and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.

If you have any images or doorbell footage please visit this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W88-PO1

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.