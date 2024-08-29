 Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Breaking News: Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area

#BREAKING: 𝕏/Twitter Experiencing Widespread Outages, Users Report Major Disruptions

Suspected Grenade Find in Orpington: Residents Evacuated as Police Investigate

Man to Appear in Court Over Attack on Mussie Imnetu During Notting Hill Carnival

Home Breaking Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information

Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Detectives Have Named A Man Who Was Fatally Stabbed In Hackney As They Continue To Appeal For Information

Police were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday, 28 August, to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, E5.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man suffering from stab would injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has today been named as Jade Anthony Barnett, aged 38. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation was immediately launched, and two men – aged 28 and 21 – were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “My thoughts are with Jade’s loved ones as they try to come to terms with this horrific incident.

I know the attack of a disabled man who was well known in the area will greatly concern residents. We are continuing to keep an open mind as we explore possible motives. I urge anyone who feels unsafe or has any concerns to contact us.

“Our investigation into Jade’s death is still in the early stages and my colleagues from the Specialist Crime Team are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened yesterday afternoon.

If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

A number of streets have been cordoned off and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.

If you have any images or doorbell footage please visit this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W88-PO1

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Post Views: 5

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

The BK whopper is coming to the Isle of Wight
Police are concerned for 28-year-old Harriet, who is vulnerable and missing from Midhurst
A 21-year-old UCC engineering student from Waterford has died after getting into difficulty swimming
Officers issues a warning to potential drug smugglers following a series of cannabis seizures from passengers flying from Los Angeles in the United States
Southeastern and Network Rail worked late into the night on Christmas Eve to get food to stranded lorry drivers on the M20
Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary
Witness Appeal Following Serious Collision in Wroxall Involving Ford Focus and Double-Decker Bus
Breaking

Arrest Made in Alleged Kidnap Attempt at TK Maxx in Bromley

Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information
Saw-Wielding Man Attempts to Rob Children in Newcastle
Police Seek Man in Connection with Alleged Sexual Offence in Manchester’s Gay Village
Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return
Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny
Potential Smoking Ban Extension to Outdoor Areas Under Consideration
Breaking

Barking and Dagenham Council Launches Fundraising Campaign After Devastating Tower Block Fire

Tributes Pour In for Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, Stabbed to Death in Clapton
Victim of Fatal Attack Named as Tributes Pour In; Two Men Remain in Custody after Clapton Murder
Lucky Escape for Ilford Uber Driver as Car Crashes Into Cineworld Cinema
Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter
Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos
Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson
Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn
Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer
Breaking

Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped
Appeal Following Reported Robbery in Ramsgate
Serial Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years for Horrific Attacks in Portsmouth and Gosport
Man Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Incident in Bexleyheath
Suspect Arrested After Sheerness Pub Disturbance Leads to Police Pursuit
Man Charged with Murder After Arrest at Notting Hill Carnival
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Arrested for Suspected Drug Driving After Car Overturns in Maidstone
Nine Children and Two Adults Hospitalised After Chlorine Leak at Harrow Swimming Pool
Firefighters Battle Highrise Blaze in Brownhills, Walsall
Serious Collision Closes A1 Near Ferrybridge, Multiple Injuries Reported
Bristol Man Jailed for Three Years After Violent Disorder
Teenager Found Guilty of Murdering 15-Year-Old Holly Newton in Hexham
Breaking

Sycamore Gap Tree Duo Plead Not Guilty

Breaking

Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport

Breaking

Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility

Breaking

Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says

RECOMMENDED

Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Breaking

Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments

Breaking

Fire Engulfs Commercial Property in Yeovil

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley

Breaking

Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves

Breaking

Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters

Breaking

Hamas Launches Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel

Breaking

Met Police Investigating Motorbike Incident in Thornton Heath After Video Circulates Online

Breaking

Woman Assaulted on London Bus, Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking

Multiple Arrests Made Following Incident in Mansfield

Breaking

“Family Day” at Notting Hill Carnival 2024: 38 Arrests, Stabbing, and Knife Recoveries Amid Festivities

Breaking

Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway

Breaking

Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region

Breaking

Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK

Breaking

Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’

Breaking

Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility

Breaking

Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says