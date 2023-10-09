Detectives Hunt For Rape Suspect in Liverpool

Detectives in Liverpool have released CCTV images of a man who may have information related to a reported rape incident at an apartment in Glassworks on Vauxhall Road. The offence is said to have occurred between 06.00 and 07.00 on Saturday, September 23.

CCTV footage has revealed that the suspect arrived at the scene in a dark coloured vehicle, potentially a Nissan Qashqai or Juke. The victim, a young man, is currently receiving support from specially trained officers of the Unity Team, who are dedicated to investigating such offences.

Detective Inspector Carla Cross emphasised the seriousness with which the police are treating reports of sexual offences. Extensive enquiries have been conducted in order to identify the person responsible for this heinous attack. The authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man depicted in the released image, as they believe he may possess crucial information for their investigation.

DI Cross stated, “It is completely unacceptable to target and attack anyone in this horrifying manner, and we are working to find anyone who may recognise the man pictured. We think this man may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who knows the man or has seen him near or inside the accommodation on the morning of September 23 to contact them immediately. Additionally, individuals residing in or near Glassworks who have CCTV or doorbell footage from the early hours of that morning are encouraged to reach out to the police, as it may assist in piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident.