Detectives in Islington are releasing image of a man they want to trace following a homophobic assault

Alex Ogden – 28 is of no fixed abode but has links to London, York and Sheffield. He is known to use the train network to travel around the country.



The attack happened at an address in Islington on Wednesday, 18 October. Ogden violently assaulted a man, aged in his 50s, which resulted in the victim going to hospital for treatment. Due to comments made during the attack, this is being investigated as a homophobic hate crime.



Ogden is also wanted after he failed to attend court on 31 August after being charged with three common assaults at York railway station.



He is described as a stocky, white male with a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides. His topknot is often braided into smaller plaits, or worn long and he speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Detective Constable Lauren Gresty from the Central North Public Protection Unit is leading the homophobic assault investigation and is urging members of the public to assist the police in locating Ogden. She said:



“Ogden is a dangerous individual and it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency. He is wanted for a number of offences involving violence and theft, and has a history of violent offending.



“Ogden maybe in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him. If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately.”

Anyone who has information that could help police the please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 4274/30Oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.