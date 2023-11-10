Detectives investigate two incidents following concerns raised about school-age children being approached

Officers are actively investigating two incidents

Work ongoing to determine if reported incidents are linked and if any offences have been committed

No suggestion that either of the girls was physically harmed

Detectives continue to investigate concerns raised last week relating to children who have been approached by a man they don’t know.

Officers are actively investigating two reported incidents in Swindon, in which school age girls reported having been approached by a man who spoke to them.

There is no suggestion that either of the girls were physically harmed.

And there have been no further similar reported incidents.

Officers are working to establish the facts and to determine if these incidents are linked and if any offences have been committed.

One of the detectives in the case, Dep Sgt Emma Kinderman said: “We take such reports extremely seriously and understand the concern that reports of this nature can cause. “However, we would urge people to avoid unhelpful speculation and jumping to conclusions. “We would ask that members of the public should remain vigilant and report any similar concerns to us.”