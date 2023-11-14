Today: November 14, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
39 seconds ago

Detectives investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Rochester have made an arrest. The incident is alleged to have happened between 1am and 3am on Sunday 12 November 2023, at a car park in Corporation Street, which is next to a car wash and opposite the train station

Image of a person standing outside at night
img 1084

On Monday 13 November, a suspect was arrested. The 21-year-old man from Strood remains in custody while the investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continues. Officers are continuing to urge anyone with information which may assist the investigation to come forward, including people who may have attended the City Wall wine bar.

Motorists with dashcam who may have been in the area, as well as residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any important footage. If you have any information call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/200907/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts