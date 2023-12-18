Detectives investigating an explosion in Sidcup where a ULEZ camera and surrounding property were damaged have arrested two men

The arrests were made on Monday, 18 December by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, which is leading the investigation due to its expertise in incidents involving explosives.



A 60-year-old man in Sidcup was arrested at approximately 06:10hrs on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, contrary to section two of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

A 61-year-old man was also arrested in Horsham at approximately 06:15hrs, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and criminal damage, contrary to section one of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

Both men remain in custody at a south London police station and searches are ongoing at two addresses in Sidcup and Horsham.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, Commander for the Bexley area, said:

“The explosion could easily have had far more harmful consequences, and today’s arrests highlight just how seriously the Met is treating the incident.



“My local officers are continuing to work with and support the Counter Terrorism Command who are leading the investigation due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.”

Police were called to reports of an explosion on Willersley Avenue, Sidcup, at approximately 18:45hrs on 6 December. We believe that a ULEZ camera – which had been installed on the road earlier that day – was cut down at around 17:15hrs that afternoon. An explosion occurred around 90 minutes later, caused by a low-sophistication improvised explosive device.

The arrests today are a significant step forward in this investigation. Nevertheless the Counter Terrorism Command is continuing to appeal for the public to share any information that may help the investigation.



In particular, we are keen that people who drove or cycled on Willersley Avenue between 16:30hrs and 19:30hrs on 6 December share with the investigation team any camera footage they may have.

Footage can be uploaded at ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk – please select the incident “Explosion in Sidcup”

Anyone with other information that could assist the investigation is urged to share it via the same website or by calling 101 and quoting CAD 5819/06DEC.