Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Academy Brixton have released 13 images of people they would like to identify





Today, Friday 15 December, marks one year since the events at the O2 Academy Brixton in which 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo and 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson lost their lives. A 22-year-old woman who was injured at the event remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

Mother-of-two Rebecca and the young woman who remains in hospital, were among thousands of people who went to the O2 Academy Brixton to watch Nigerian artist Asake perform. Security guard Gaby was on duty at the event when the tragedy occurred.

The families of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson met at New Scotland Yard on 13 December to remember their loved ones a year after the tragic event and support a new police appeal for information.

Rebecca’s father Anthony Ikumelo, said: “Rebecca was a caring loving person who cared for everyone in the community. This tragedy has left a large hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

We urge anyone who has information about what happened that night to come forward so that those responsible can be identified.”

Gaby’s sister Kelsey Hutchinson, said: “Our lives will never be what they used to be, we have gaps and it’s trying to find a new normal. Because we don’t have the answers, we’re still waiting for investigations to be completed, we’re still in a situation where we don’t know why. I think if we could get to that point, that might help us.

“No one should ever go to work and not come home.”

A team of detectives remain committed to establishing exactly what took place.

Over the last 12 months, 100s of hours of CCTV have been meticulously examined, more than 500 witness statements have been taken and over 5,000 pieces of evidence have been seized.

Today, the detective leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Nigel Penney has released images of 13 people he would like to speak to.

DCI Penney said: “We remain focused on establishing exactly what happened that tragic evening, how Rebecca and Gaby came to lose their lives and why a young woman remains in hospital in a very serious condition a year later.

“I am grateful to those who have already helped by either speaking to police, sharing footage or providing us with valuable advice in terms of our investigation and the impact of this tragic event on people in Lambeth and beyond.

“We owe it to the families who have been left heartbroken and with many unanswered questions to establish the truth about what happened to their loved ones, and continue to follow the evidence where it takes us – without fear or favour.

“There were thousands of people at the venue that evening, and today I am releasing images of 13 I would like to speak to as I believe they have vital information. I urge them to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would again ask that if you were at the Asake concert at the 02 Academy Brixton on 15 December 2022, and you were filming – we know from CCTV that many people were – please come forward and share that footage with the investigation, please help the heartbroken families get the answers they need.”

How people with information can get in touch:



Upload footage here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22U62-PO1. You will be able to upload information and video content to this portal to assist the investigation.

Call the investigating team on 020 7321 9425.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.