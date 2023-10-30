Detectives investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Orpington have charged a third man with murder

Justin Barton, 31, of Neasden Lane, NW10, was charged on Sunday, 29 October. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 October.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah was riding a moped along Sevenoaks Way in St Paul’s Cray when he was involved in a collision with another car at around 3.30pm on Monday, 9 October.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His family have been informed of this development and continues to be supported by officers.

Two people have previously been charged as part of the same investigation:

Aaron Conway, 38, from Orpington, was charged on Monday, 16 October.

Previously Joseph Barnes, 40 of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday, 14 October.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 9 January 2024.