Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry have released footage of his last movements as his family appeal to the public for information

Justin was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, 15 October at his partner’s address in Brixton. At around 9.50pm on Sunday, 15 October, Justin was seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Croydon.

A spokesperson for Mr Henry’s family said: “Our family is devastated and want answers. Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly. This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one. Justin comes from a very close family who are desperate for answers.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We hope that in releasing this footage it will jog someone’s memory and help us give Justin’s family the answers they are desperately waiting for. Our investigation remains ongoing and I want to reiterate my commitment to his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues.

“I would ask the public to look at this footage. Do you remember seeing this car? Do you remember seeing the driver? Did you see this car after it left McDonald’s? Mr Henry’s family are depending on your answers to these questions. Please come forward and share what you know either with police directly or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”

Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing to police on Monday, 16 October.

He has links to the SE23 area and was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, 15 October at the address of his partner in Brixton.

His family has not seen or heard from him since, and this is totally out of character.

Police are continuing to establish Justin’s movements, in particular late on Sunday, 15 October, and in the early hours of Monday, 16 October.

At around 21:50hrs on Sunday, 15 October, Justin was seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Croydon.

Enquiries have led officers to believe Justin drove from that restaurant to nearby Waddon New Road where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was later located on Monday, 16 October in Kingswood Drive, SE19.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive shortly after 01:00hrs on Monday, 16 October, due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Justin’s family state that it was not him.

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Justin’s car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

A 29-year-old man [B] and a 28-year-old man [C] have been charged in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday, 18 October, a 27-year-old woman [A] was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping; she has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January 2024.

Detectives still desperately need more information about Justin’s disappearance and the days leading up to him going missing. Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

You can also give information on Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/