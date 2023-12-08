Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Lianne Gordon in Hackney have made an arrest





The 16-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Friday, 8 December on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.



Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation, she said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward.



“I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8345 3865, use 101 or message via ‘X’ @MetCC. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.



Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This arrest demonstrates the progress the investigation is making and I hope it gives the local community confidence in the commitment we made on Wednesday to finding those responsible for Lianne’s murder and holding them to account.

“I am extremely grateful for the support from our communities to date and this has been crucial in driving the investigation forwards. As DCI Yorke outlined, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.



“You will continue to see police, both specialist and local officers, in and around the Clapton area over the coming days as this investigation continues. We also have additional officers on patrol across Hackney to provide reassurance in response to this incident, to prevent further violence and to support of our faith communities during Hanukkah. I would urge any residents with concerns to speak to my officers – they are there to assist you.”



An investigation was launched after police were called at 18:28hrs on Tuesday, 5 December to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close, E5.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.