detectives investigating the murder of a 45 year old man in 1984 have made a second arrest following a recent appeal for information

Anthony Littler, from Leslie Road, N2 was killed after leaving East Finchley Tube Station at around 12.15am on 1 May 1984. He was found with significant head injuries in an alleyway close to East End Road, behind the station, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Anthony was murdered in a random attack but despite an extensive investigation, no one has been charged. The motive for the murder also remains unknown.

On Sunday, 10 December, a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed to a date in January pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday, 13 December a 54-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been bailed to a date in January.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in connection with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests come just days after our latest appeal, and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information. However, we still need to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to Anthony’s murder.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.