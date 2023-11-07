Detectives release footage of Justin Henry’s last movements as family appeals for information

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry have released footage of his last movements as his family appeals to the public for information. Justin, 34, was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15 at his partner’s address in Brixton. The investigation has revealed that at around 21:50 BST on the same evening, Justin was captured on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Croydon.

Justin’s family is devastated and seeking answers. They describe him as a loving and happy person who wouldn’t harm anyone. Their plea to the public is to come forward with any information about Justin’s whereabouts. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command hopes that releasing the footage will jog someone’s memory and provide the answers the family is desperately waiting for. The investigation is ongoing, and the search for Mr. Henry continues.

Justin, who has links to the SE23 area, was reported missing to the police on Monday, October 16th. His family has not had any contact with him since his disappearance, which is completely out of character. The police are particularly interested in establishing Justin’s movements on the evening of October 15 and the early hours of October 16

Enquiries have revealed that Justin drove from the McDonald’s restaurant in Croydon to Waddon New Road, where his silver Mercedes E Class remained for around two-and-a-half hours. The vehicle was later found on Kingswood Drive in SE19 on Monday, October 16. Due to an indistinct CCTV image, it is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive shortly after 01:00 BST on October 16. However, Justin’s family asserts that it was not him.

Forensic examinations have been conducted on an address in Croydon and Justin’s car, in addition to extensive CCTV and phone inquiries. As part of the investigation, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been charged. Furthermore, on Wednesday, October 18, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are still in need of more information regarding Justin’s disappearance and the days leading up to it. Any witnesses or individuals with information are urged to contact the police via phone, Twitter, or the MetCC Public Portal. The reference numbers to quote are Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers either by phone or online.