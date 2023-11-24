Detectives Release Image of Suspect Linked to Stalking Incidents and Uber Driver Stabbing

Metropolitan Police detectives have released additional images of a man they urgently want to speak to in connection with a series of incidents involving women being followed and an Uber driver being stabbed. The public is being urged to assist in identifying the individual in question.

The first incident occurred on Friday, 17 November, at approximately 4am on Sisters Avenue, SW11. A woman noticed a man following her closely, and as he approached, she raised an alarm, causing him to flee. It was reported that the man was armed with a knife.

The second incident took place on Sunday, 19 November, on Sumburgh Road, SW12, around 01:40hrs. The suspect approached a woman and attempted to grab her, but she managed to escape unharmed.

On Thursday, 23 November, at around 12am, an Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest on Nightingale Lane in Clapham. Fortunately, the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, and he has since been discharged from the hospital. Authorities have connected this incident to the previous offences based on the suspect’s description.

In a subsequent encounter on 23 November at approximately 2.50am, officers spotted the suspect near the Holy Trinity Church in Clapham Common, approaching women. A pursuit ensued, but the suspect managed to escape by fleeing in the direction of Clapham Common West Side. Later, at 4.45am, the same officers identified the suspect on a red bicycle. Despite another chase, he evaded capture at the junction of St John’s Road and Aliwal Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old, with a slim build and short blond hair. Authorities are advising the public not to approach him but to immediately contact emergency services by dialling 999 if he is spotted.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, expressed grave concern about the suspect’s potential to commit further offences. He urged anyone who recognises the individual or possesses any information to come forward, assuring anonymity to those who wish to remain anonymous. Detective Superintendent O’Sullivan emphasised that the police are aware of the community’s concerns and will be increasing patrols at crucial times.

Any witnesses or individuals with relevant information are urged to call the police on 101 or contact them on Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 754/17Nov. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.