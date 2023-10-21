Detectives Release Images of Women Connected to Redbridge Underground Assault

Detectives from the British Transport Police (BTP) have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying two women connected to a distressing assault that occurred at Redbridge Underground station. The incident, which took place on the evening of 8 October 2023, involved an altercation between two women and a man on a Central Line train. The BTP is particularly interested in locating these individuals as they believe they hold vital information regarding the incident.

During the altercation, a courageous bystander intervened, seeking to defuse the tension. However, one of the women involved unexpectedly punched the victim on the platform, causing the unfortunate fall of her 3-year-old child. This shocking incident has sparked widespread concern and prompted a thorough investigation by the authorities.

In an effort to progress the investigation, the BTP has released images of the two women believed to be connected to the assault. These images are now being circulated to the public in the hope of generating leads and aiding the ongoing inquiry. Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the individuals depicted or possesses any information that may assist the investigation to come forward promptly.

The BTP has emphasised the crucial role that public cooperation plays in ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers. By sharing information, communities can help bring those responsible to justice and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant details to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 612 of 08/10/2023. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.