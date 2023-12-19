SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Devastating Earthquake in Northwest China Claims 118 Lives, Injures Over 250
Breaking

Devastating Earthquake in Northwest China Claims 118 Lives, Injures Over 250

by
written by 0 comment

In a catastrophic event, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck rural Gansu province in north-west China, resulting in at least 118 fatalities and over 250 injuries. The quake, noted for its relatively large magnitude and shallow depth, has caused significant destruction and disruption in the region.

Rescuers, braving freezing conditions with temperatures dipping below -13C, are relentlessly searching for survivors amidst the rubble. The Chinese government has mobilized rescue teams to support local emergency crews in the affected areas.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has ordered full-scale rescue efforts in response to the disaster. Essential services like power and water supplies have been severely impacted in parts of the region, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

In addition to the Gansu quake, a second earthquake was reported in Xinjiang province, although details of this event are still emerging.

The quake’s epicentre was in a densely populated area, and many victims were caught unprepared in the middle of the night. Earthquake expert Chen Huizhong highlighted that the poor earthquake resistance of local buildings, coupled with the backward nature of the local economy, exacerbated the situation.

Daylight footage from the affected area shows extensive damage, with buildings reduced to rubble and emergency workers using excavators to clear a mudslide blocking a road in neighbouring Qinghai.

Authorities have reported that the death toll, which currently stands at 118, is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Fatalities have been recorded in both Gansu and Qinghai, with 20 people still missing.

The Gansu government has issued a call for additional emergency workers, indicating the scale of the response required. The country has initiated a Level 2 earthquake response to manage the crisis effectively.

Rescuers face a narrowing window for saving lives, hindered by icy conditions and treacherous roads. Shi Wanjin, a captain of the Gansu Houtian Emergency Rescue Corps, emphasized that the harsh weather is shortening the critical rescue period.

This earthquake is a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of certain regions to natural disasters and the need for robust emergency response mechanisms. As rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on saving lives and providing relief to those affected by this devastating event.

Read Next

Police Investigate Unexplained Deaths of Two Women in East Lothian Home

Singapore Airlines Launches New Direct Flight from London Gatwick to Singapore

A man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty...

Jamie Gillett Sentenced Again for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assaulting British Choreographer

UK Braces for Wet and Windy Weather as Christmas Approaches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Police Investigate Unexplained Deaths of Two Women in East Lothian Home
Singapore Airlines Launches New Direct Flight from London Gatwick to Singapore
A man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of...

Latest Articles

Police Investigate Unexplained Deaths of Two Women in East Lothian Home
Singapore Airlines Launches New Direct Flight from London Gatwick to Singapore
A man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of sexual offences
Jamie Gillett Sentenced Again for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.