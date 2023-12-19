Devastating Earthquake in Northwest China Claims 118 Lives, Injures Over 250

In a catastrophic event, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck rural Gansu province in north-west China, resulting in at least 118 fatalities and over 250 injuries. The quake, noted for its relatively large magnitude and shallow depth, has caused significant destruction and disruption in the region.

Rescuers, braving freezing conditions with temperatures dipping below -13C, are relentlessly searching for survivors amidst the rubble. The Chinese government has mobilized rescue teams to support local emergency crews in the affected areas.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has ordered full-scale rescue efforts in response to the disaster. Essential services like power and water supplies have been severely impacted in parts of the region, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

In addition to the Gansu quake, a second earthquake was reported in Xinjiang province, although details of this event are still emerging.

The quake’s epicentre was in a densely populated area, and many victims were caught unprepared in the middle of the night. Earthquake expert Chen Huizhong highlighted that the poor earthquake resistance of local buildings, coupled with the backward nature of the local economy, exacerbated the situation.

Daylight footage from the affected area shows extensive damage, with buildings reduced to rubble and emergency workers using excavators to clear a mudslide blocking a road in neighbouring Qinghai.

Authorities have reported that the death toll, which currently stands at 118, is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Fatalities have been recorded in both Gansu and Qinghai, with 20 people still missing.

The Gansu government has issued a call for additional emergency workers, indicating the scale of the response required. The country has initiated a Level 2 earthquake response to manage the crisis effectively.

Rescuers face a narrowing window for saving lives, hindered by icy conditions and treacherous roads. Shi Wanjin, a captain of the Gansu Houtian Emergency Rescue Corps, emphasized that the harsh weather is shortening the critical rescue period.

This earthquake is a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of certain regions to natural disasters and the need for robust emergency response mechanisms. As rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on saving lives and providing relief to those affected by this devastating event.