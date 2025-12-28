Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas

David Darke, 66, a beloved father and grandfather, died after being punched outside a quiet village pub in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire — just days before Christmas.

Tragic Attack at The Crown Inn

Dave, as he was known to family and friends, suffered fatal head injuries following an assault outside The Crown Public House on December 21. He was rushed to hospital but passed away six days later at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A 36-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

“He was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather of three boys,” the family said in a statement on Sunday. “Dave was a strong, active, intelligent and kind man. He had a passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking. A devoted family man, his life was tragically cut short.” “He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him and now he’s reunited with his loving parents.”

Village Left Shaken by Sudden Death

Neighbours described Dave as a “very nice man” and “a friend to all.” He lived alone in a smart bungalow just half a mile from the pub, on the edge of the National Forest.

Chris Adams, 71, who lives next to the pub, said: “We didn’t hear or see anything at the time. It’s very sad and shocking for such a quiet village.”

Millie Newall, 21, who lives nearby, added: “It’s quite scary. Things like this don’t happen here.”

Paul and Julie Sambrook, who have lived in Appleby Magna for five years, said the attack was “totally out of the blue” and “out of character” for the peaceful village pubs.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Leicestershire Police and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are continuing their investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to come forward.

Emergency services were first called just before 9:45pm on the night of the attack. The village and pub community remain in shock as they mourn the loss of a treasured local man.