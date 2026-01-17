Watch Live

Police have swooped with three arrests following a vicious stabbing outside Dewsbury bus station. The drama unfolded just after 3pm on Friday, 16 January, leaving a 17-year-old with serious leg injuries.

The Violent Scene Unfolded in Broad Daylight

Kirklees CID revealed officers were called amid reports of a fight involving several people. Amid the chaos, suspects fled in opposite directions before cops arrived.

Emergency teams found the teenager wounded from a blade attack. Thankfully, his injury isn’t life-threatening and he’s receiving hospital care.

Arrests Made as Investigation Heats Up

  • A 35-year-old woman from Dewsbury and a 23-year-old man from the same town are in custody, both suspected of affray.
  • The injured 17-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detectives say they believe the attack was targeted. They’re urging witnesses to come forward with any info or footage to help crack the case.

Police Plea: Help Crack Dewsbury’s Bus Station Attack

If you saw what happened, Kirklees CID want to hear from you. Contact them on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat. Quote reference 13260030322.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Seen more or got footage? DM the news team at G2K. Stay tuned as this story develops!

Dewsbury Stabbing Shocker: Three Arrested After Bus Station Brawl
