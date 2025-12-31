Diehard Man United Fan's Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days

A devoted Manchester United supporter has embarked on a wild wager – no haircuts until the Red Devils clinch five wins in a row. Frank Ilett’s hair hasn’t seen scissors since October 2024. Yesterday marked a staggering 451 days of untrimmed locks.

Winning Streak Snapped in Nail-Biter Against Wolves

When Frank started his challenge, Man Utd was riding a two-game winning streak. But hopes for a fifth consecutive victory fell flat after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Wolves. Despite the setback, Frank remains steadfast in his commitment.

“I’m not cutting my hair until United wins five matches in a row. No matter how long it takes.” – Frank Ilett

Can Man Utd Break the Curse?

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Red Devils with inconsistent form making Frank’s daring hair challenge drag on. The big question is: will Manchester United ever string together five straight wins again? Or is Frank destined to be the longest-haired fan in football history?