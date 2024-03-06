We found ourselves in a nightmare scenario when the car broke down on a dark and desolate stretch of road, leaving us stranded alone for an entire night. Despite having AA roadside assistance through the Natwest Black, The distressing ordeal unfolded as the service failed to provide the timely help she desperately needed.

The harrowing experience began Tuesday night when the gearbox went on the car.

Alone and frightened on a busy road with no street lighting, We immediately called the AA for assistance, as the breakdown included roadside assistance they failed to advise that the breakdown was a priority despite being on a 50-mile road in the pitch black.

However, what followed was a series of broken promises and prolonged waiting times. Despite being assured that help would arrive within an hour, We found ourselves still stranded hours later, with no sign of assistance in sight. With each passing car, The anxiety only heightened, uncertain if help or harm would approach.

As the hours dragged on, We had to endure the cold, driving rain, and the constant fear for her safety. Attempts to keep warm in the car were limited by the risk of draining the battery, and We were forced to resort to urinating by the roadside while holding an umbrella.

When a recovery driver finally arrived around Midnight Our hopes were dashed once again as he was unable to fix the car. Despite his efforts, We have been left stranded yet again, as the driver had to attend to another incident elsewhere.

A truck was sent and the garage was closed so it was agreed that the best option was to get home and the AA would come and pick up the vehicle in the morning they have failed to do so and now want to charge for the recovery despite false promises. A complaint has been opened and at the time of writing, we have approached The AA Press office who have yet to comment.