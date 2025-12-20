Convicted sex offender Curtis Arnold, infamous for his ghastly coverage of Nicola Bulley’s tragic 2020 death, is now raking in thousands from his re-branded DJE Media. George Odling exposes the eerie truth behind Arnold’s booming online empire — and his chilling reaction when confronted.

Toxic ‘Journalism’ Pays Big Bucks

Arnold’s DJE Media pumps out hundreds of videos across social platforms, capturing vulnerable people — often in highly distressing situations.

One viral clip shows a traumatised family outside TK Maxx in Southampton after a young mother was assaulted. Despite pleas to stop filming, Arnold darts his camera into the young victim’s face.

Another video, viewed over 330,000 times on YouTube, stalks a woman who appears to be a mentally ill drug addict, again filming despite her desperate requests to be left alone.

His content captures homeless people, migrants, and drug users — often provoking confrontation under the guise of “public interest”.

The videos pull in millions of views. Advertisements throughout these disturbing clips rake in £3,500 to £7,500 a month, with affiliate marketing on camera gear adding extra cash. Arnold even charges £4.99 a month for exclusive “Gold” videos.

Ghoul Behind the Camera

Curtis Arnold, 36, a former hairdresser from Kidderminster and now living in a flat in Milton Keynes hides behind fake names but can’t escape his criminal past:

Jailed in 2019 for 12 counts of fraud, voyeurism, coercing sexual activity, and making indecent images of an underage victim.

He posed as a fitness model agent to get women to take sexualised images, then sold them without permission.

Sentenced to 34 months in prison and listed on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

Arnold’s most notorious stunt was sneaking past police lines to film officers retrieving Nicola Bulley’s body from a river — footage that drew nearly a million views and sickened the nation.

Exploiting Vulnerability for Profit

Arnold now boasts 250,000 YouTube subscribers, 388,000 Facebook followers, and a massive TikTok audience — all feeding off his exploitation of society’s most vulnerable.

“These aren’t characters or content – they are human beings facing trauma, addiction, and homelessness,” said Hendrix Lancaster of Coffee4Craig charity. “Arnold’s so-called journalism is exploiting sufferers for financial gain, stripping them of dignity and risking their safety.”

Recent videos show Arnold antagonising vulnerable people in Manchester, capturing altercations, and filming without consent — provoking outrage and concern from onlookers.

Dodging Justice and Defying Scrutiny

Despite multiple arrests, Arnold avoided prosecution for his vile coverage of the Bulley case. When confronted by the press about his convictions, he denied them outright but offered no proof. Now partnered with a controversial bodyguard, ‘Cultured Thug’ Fred Willis, Arnold’s brazen tactics continue.

Experts warn YouTube’s tolerance of such content, deemed ‘educational’ for driving traffic, allows toxic figures like Arnold to thrive unchecked.

Thames Valley Police are reviewing whether Arnold breached his sexual harm prevention order by filming minors. Meanwhile, TikTok disabled his account recently, but his media empire lives on.

Arnold was contacted for comment but made no response.