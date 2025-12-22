Watch Live

HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase

  • Updated: 09:11
  • , 22 December 2025
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase

A banned driver has been locked up after a reckless police chase in Walsall ended with him crashing into a police car multiple times.

Dangerous Chase and Police Pursuit

On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, officers spotted a Vauxhall Astra with cloned plates tearing through Birchills. The driver, 41-year-old Peter O’Neil, refused to stop.

Instead of pulling over, O’Neil drove dangerously, even reversing to ram a police car FOUR times to escape arrest. The reckless spree ended when officers caught him after a foot chase.

Guilty Plea and Harsh Sentence

O’Neil, of Parkes Street, Walsall, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday. He pleaded guilty to:

  • Dangerous driving
  • Driving while disqualified
  • No insurance
  • Failing to stop for police

The court sentenced him to 12 months behind bars and banned him from driving for four years.

West Midlands Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving

This month, police have launched operations targeting the “Fatal 4” offences, including speeding and reckless driving. West Midlands Police vowed to keep cracking down on dangerous drivers to make the roads safer for everyone.

“We are committed to making our roads safer alongside our partners and the community,” West Midlands Police said.

Recommended for you

Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire
MAJOR INCIDENT Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
SEX ATTACK Tradesman Charged with Sexual Assault in Gillingham Home

BREAKING

Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable
COUPLE SHOT Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable
Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
SERIAL OFFENDER Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts

Must READ

Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

BREAKING

FERRARI CRASH Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash
Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
CHILD PREDATOR Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
Verywell Casino – Your Destination for Real Cash Wins
Nine Casino – Top-Rated Online Gaming Experience
Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
TRAGEDY SMASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
MAJOR RESPONCE Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
ROAD CLOSED Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
EX HUSBAND Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up
BOIL UP BANNED UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up

More For You

Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
DRUGS BUST Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
BADLY HURT Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown
CHRISTAMS CRACKDOWN Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown

BREAKING

FULL EMERGENCY Edinburgh Airport on Full Alert After Ryanair Plane Hits Fuel Truck

More From UK News in Pictures

Drug Dealer Jailed for Running County Lines Operation in Kent and East Sussex
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Jailed for Running County Lines Operation in Kent and East Sussex
Teen Dies After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tottenham Crash – UKNIP
FATAL CRASH 79-Year-Old Dies After Horror Crash in Pinner – Police Hunt Witnesses
Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
LIFELONG DAMAGE Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
Emergency Alert at Sainsbury's Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
STORE EVACUATED Emergency Alert at Sainsbury’s Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
TAXI DRIVER ARRESTED Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
CRIME SPREE Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
Five Guilty Over Teen's Shocking Murder in Manchester
GUILTY Five Guilty Over Teen’s Shocking Murder in Manchester
TfL Bans All London Buses on Christmas Day
NO SERVICE TfL Bans All London Buses on Christmas Day
Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
DRIVER ARRESTED Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest
CRIME FIGHTING TOOL Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest
Chris Rea Dead: 'Driving Home For Christmas' Singer Dies Aged 74
MUSIC LEGEND Chris Rea Dead: ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ Singer Dies Aged 74
Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
FIVE ARRESTED Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury

BREAKING

MURDER INVESIGATION Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury
Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
IN THE CLEAR Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
BURGLARY BUSTED Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth

More From UKNIP

Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
POLICE PROBE Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
ENGINE EXPLOSION Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
ALL TRAFFIC BEING HELD M2 Chaos: Serious Crash Brings Kent Coastbound Traffic to a Standstill