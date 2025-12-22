Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase

A banned driver has been locked up after a reckless police chase in Walsall ended with him crashing into a police car multiple times.

Dangerous Chase and Police Pursuit

On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, officers spotted a Vauxhall Astra with cloned plates tearing through Birchills. The driver, 41-year-old Peter O’Neil, refused to stop.

Instead of pulling over, O’Neil drove dangerously, even reversing to ram a police car FOUR times to escape arrest. The reckless spree ended when officers caught him after a foot chase.

Guilty Plea and Harsh Sentence

O’Neil, of Parkes Street, Walsall, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday. He pleaded guilty to:

Dangerous driving

Driving while disqualified

No insurance

Failing to stop for police

The court sentenced him to 12 months behind bars and banned him from driving for four years.

West Midlands Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving

This month, police have launched operations targeting the “Fatal 4” offences, including speeding and reckless driving. West Midlands Police vowed to keep cracking down on dangerous drivers to make the roads safer for everyone.