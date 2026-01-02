Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police have caught a shocker – a disqualified driver blasted a whopping 168 on the breathalyser after being reported. This isn’t their first booze-fuelled offence, either.

Repeat Offender Remanded in Custody

Officers tracked down the driver, who not only has a history of drink-driving bans but also doubled down on the danger with this massive reading. The police confirmed he has been remanded in custody following the arrest.

Deadly Driving Warnings Ignored

This arrest highlights the ongoing battle against dangerous drink-driving on UK roads. Campaign groups like @fatal5uk, @DrinkDriveLose, and @Brakecharity continue to raise awareness and call for tougher penalties.