Officers from the Met Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Station Road in Harrow at approximately 8.55pm on Monday, February 19th, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a facial injury, suspected to have been inflicted during an assault. The injured individual was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Details regarding his condition are awaited pending further updates.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and police inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the disturbance and identify those involved.

Residents and witnesses in the area are urged to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident, assisting law enforcement in their efforts to resolve the matter.

Further updates on the investigation are expected to be provided as soon as additional details become available.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:



Police were called at about 20:55hrs on Monday, 19 February to reports of a disturbance on Station Road in Harrow.

Officers attended and found a man with a facial injury, believed to have been sustained during an assault.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.