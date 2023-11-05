DLR Strikes: Disruptions Expected on November 7 and November 9

Commuters in London will face disruptions to their travel plans this week as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union employed by TfL operator KeolisAmey Docklands take strike action. The strikes are expected to impact services on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), prompting TfL to advise commuters to seek alternative travel options on the affected days.

TfL’s chief operating officer, Glynn Barton, expressed concern about the strikes, stating, “Strikes are bad news for everyone, and we continue to work with our operator, KeolisAmey Docklands, to try and resolve the matter and avoid disruption to our customers. Our advice for our customers is clear; plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before you travel, and allow extra time to complete your journeys.”

To help commuters navigate the DLR strikes and minimize inconvenience, we have compiled essential information about the affected days, services, and the reasons behind the strikes.

When Are the DLR Strikes Taking Place?

The DLR strikes are scheduled for two days: Tuesday, November 7, and Thursday, November 9.

How Will DLR Services Be Affected During the Strike Action?

TfL anticipates that no DLR services will operate on the strike action days. Furthermore, for the limited services that do run, commuters can expect delays and earlier service termination than usual.

While the DLR services are disrupted, other modes of public transportation in London, including the tube, London Overground, Elizabeth line, buses, and the IFS Cloud Cable Car, are expected to operate on their regular schedules.

The strikes on the DLR are the result of a dispute over working conditions and pay, which has prompted members of the RMT union to take industrial action. Commuters are advised to stay informed, plan alternative routes, and allocate additional time for their journeys to mitigate the impact of these strikes.