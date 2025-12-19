Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East

Train chaos hits London commuters as no services run between London Liverpool Street, Stratford, and Hertford East. A burst water main at Rye House station has flooded tracks and wrecked signalling, forcing Greater Anglia to suspend trains between Broxbourne and Hertford East.

Travel Ban in Place Between Broxbourne and Hertford East

National Rail has urged passengers not to travel between Broxbourne and Hertford East until further notice. The damage has been described as “significant,” with tracks underwater and crucial signalling systems down.

Engineers Scramble to Fix Flood Damage

The incident was first reported on December 17 and is expected to disrupt services until at least December 19. Network Rail engineers and Thames Water crews are on-site, working around the clock to fix the problem.

Apologies From Greater Anglia

“Greater Anglia would like to apologise to all passengers who have had their journeys disrupted by this incident,” a spokesperson said.

Commuters are advised to check National Rail updates before travelling and expect ongoing delays in the Hertford area.