Doctor Who Reunion Brings a Host of Doctors and Companions Together

BBC iPlayer has announced a major update for Doctor Who fans, as over 800 episodes of the beloved series will now be available in one place called The Whoniverse. Starting from 1st November, The Whoniverse will become the official home for all Doctor Who shows on BBC iPlayer. This exciting development will bring together every Doctor, companion, and monster that has appeared in the long-running sci-fi series.

To mark this occasion, The Whoniverse will feature a brand new logo and each piece of Doctor Who content will carry a fresh ident, symbolising the consolidation of all the Doctor Who worlds into one comprehensive collection. Moreover, The Whoniverse is set to continuously expand, promising even more thrilling content for fans.

Kicking off this new era is a six-part series called Tales of the TARDIS, which reunites classic Doctor Who duos on a nostalgic journey through time and space. The first exclusive content to debut in The Whoniverse, Tales of the TARDIS will bring back beloved actors who portrayed the Doctor and their companions, including Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

Throughout the six episodes, each featuring a different duo, viewers will be treated to a unique blend of new scenes and classic episodes, creating a feature-length omnibus episode. The new scenes, written by Show-runner Russell T Davies, along with previous Doctor Who writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe, aim to provide fans with fresh insights into the stories they love and offer new viewers an opportunity to delve into the vast Doctor Who mythology.

Speaking about this exciting development, Russell T Davies, Doctor Who Show-runner, expressed his delight in celebrating the show’s 60th birthday by reuniting old Doctors and companions in Tales of the TARDIS. He also emphasised the significance of officially recognising the term “Whoniverse,” which was coined by fans.

Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and Channels, also expressed his excitement for Tales of the TARDIS exclusively landing on BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who. He highlighted the emotional impact of the new scenes featuring beloved characters and mentioned that the series would serve as an excellent starting point for new generations to discover classic episodes and a joyous reunion for longtime fans.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in Tales of the TARDIS and explore the extensive back catalogue of Doctor Who when The Whoniverse launches on 1st November. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Productions for BBC iPlayer, the series is executive produced by Russell T Davies, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Phil Collinson, and Joel Collins. Scott Handcock produces the episodes, which are directed by Joshua M. G. Thomas. The talented writing team includes Russell T Davies, Phil Ford, and Pete McTighe.

With The Whoniverse now offering a centralised hub for Doctor Who content, fans can look forward to experiencing the rich and timeless adventures of the Doctor, companions, and the numerous iconic monsters that have captivated audiences for decades.