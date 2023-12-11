Dog Attack at Stratford Station: Man Escapes Serious Injury

A frightening incident occurred this evening at Stratford Station when a man was attacked by a dog that a woman struggled to control. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a tense moment where the victim nearly fell onto the railway tracks.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident began when a woman at the station found it difficult to manage her dog. In an attempt to help, a man offered to hold one of the dogs on a lead while she attached the harness properly to the other. However, this act of kindness took a dangerous turn when one of the dogs suddenly jumped on the man and started attacking him.

The attack caused panic at the station, with the man managing to escape serious harm by a narrow margin. He reportedly almost fell onto the tracks in the scuffle but was able to run off, screaming for help.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the situation was brought under control. The condition of the man, although shaken by the incident, was not reported to be serious. The woman and the dog were taken aside by the authorities for further investigation and to ensure such an incident does not recur.

This attack raises concerns about pet control in public spaces and the potential dangers when animals become aggressive. It serves as a reminder for pet owners to ensure their animals are adequately trained and controlled, especially in crowded and stressful environments like train stations.

As of now, the authorities are investigating the incident further to determine the appropriate course of action. The station resumed normal operations shortly after the incident, with staff and emergency personnel ensuring the safety and security of commuters.