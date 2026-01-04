Watch Live

CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff

  • Updated: 22:52
  • , 4 January 2026
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff

A dog’s brush with disaster ended in a heartwarming rescue near Cuckmere Cottages, Seaford, last Sunday. The newhaven Coastguard team sprang into action after the pooch tumbled over the cliff edge.

Quick Thinking Owners Dial 999

The dog’s owners acted fast, calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard — “exactly the right thing,” according to rescuers. Their prompt response meant help was on the way in minutes.

Perilous Cliff Rescue in Under 8 Minutes

Rescuers found the dog stranded on a narrow ledge halfway down the cliff. Armed with specialist cliff rescue gear, a trained technician was lowered to the animal’s side. The dog was secured in a custom animal rescue bag and lifted safely back to the top.

“Fewer than eight minutes after the dog went over the cliff, our technician was back at the top with the animal safe and sound,” said Newhaven Coastguard.

Bright Sunday Ends With Happy Reunion

On a crisp and sunny Sussex afternoon, the rescue brought relief and joy. Newhaven Coastguard praised the “happy outcome” and urged the public to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.

Recommended for you

Police Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal A12 Collision in Boreham
FATAL MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION Tragedy on A120: Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Near Coggeshall
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
SNOW JOKE Arctic Snowstorm Set to Paralyse Britain This Weekend
RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
SMASHED RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
CHAOS IN THE CARIBBEAN Hundreds of flights have been grounded after the US launched a dramatic surprise strike in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro.

Must READ

Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

More For You

Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44
BRING HER HOME Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44
Veteran Dies Homeless After 12 Years of Service
DIES ALONE Veteran Dies Homeless After 12 Years of Service
Starmer Snubbed: No Call, No Heads-Up, No Respect
SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP DEAD Starmer Snubbed: No Call, No Heads-Up, No Respect
Person Struck by Train Near Gatwick Causes Major Rail Chaos
TRAVEL CHAOS Person Struck by Train Near Gatwick Causes Major Rail Chaos

More From UK News in Pictures

What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne
Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
OUTRAGE OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
KNIFE ATTACK Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station

More From UKNIP

Convicted Murderer on the Loose After Daring New Year’s Jailbreak
MURDERER ON THE RUN Convicted Murderer on the Loose After Daring New Year’s Jailbreak
Four Essex Police Officers Have Been Injured After Being Attacked While Carrying Out Their Duties In The Last 24 Hours.
MAJOR BUST Essex Police Nab 61-Year-Old in Brentwood Drug Bust
Woman Plucked from Sea Near Worthing Pier in Dramatic Rescue
MAJOR SEA RESCUE Woman Plucked from Sea Near Worthing Pier in Dramatic Rescue
Venezuelan Leader Maduro Captured by US Forces
CAPTURED Venezuelan Leader Maduro Captured by US Forces
error: Content is protected !!