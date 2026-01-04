Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff

A dog’s brush with disaster ended in a heartwarming rescue near Cuckmere Cottages, Seaford, last Sunday. The newhaven Coastguard team sprang into action after the pooch tumbled over the cliff edge.

Quick Thinking Owners Dial 999

The dog’s owners acted fast, calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard — “exactly the right thing,” according to rescuers. Their prompt response meant help was on the way in minutes.

Perilous Cliff Rescue in Under 8 Minutes

Rescuers found the dog stranded on a narrow ledge halfway down the cliff. Armed with specialist cliff rescue gear, a trained technician was lowered to the animal’s side. The dog was secured in a custom animal rescue bag and lifted safely back to the top.

“Fewer than eight minutes after the dog went over the cliff, our technician was back at the top with the animal safe and sound,” said Newhaven Coastguard.

Bright Sunday Ends With Happy Reunion

On a crisp and sunny Sussex afternoon, the rescue brought relief and joy. Newhaven Coastguard praised the “happy outcome” and urged the public to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.