Dog Seized and Man Arrested After Dog Attack in Castle Grounds

In a recent incident at Castle Grounds in Tamworth on Sunday, November 5, a man has been arrested and a dog has been seized following a dog attack. The incident occurred at approximately 3pm when a man was walking his dog, which suddenly attacked a Cocker Spaniel. Unfortunately, the owner of the Spaniel was also bitten during the incident.

Tragically, the Cocker Spaniel sustained serious injuries and despite being taken to a vet, it passed away shortly after. Fortunately, the woman accompanying the Spaniel was not seriously injured.

In response to the attack, authorities have been actively investigating the incident by speaking to witnesses and conducting enquiries to gather more information. An appeal was also issued to the public for any additional details.

On November 13, a 22-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully, has been seized and placed in secure accommodation. The authorities would like to express their gratitude to those who have already come forward with information regarding the incident. They understand the concern this event has generated within the local community and would like to emphasise that the investigation is still ongoing.

Staffordshire Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses footage of the area during the time of the attack. They urge individuals to contact them at 101, quoting incident 382 of November 5th, or to use the Live Chat feature on their website to provide any relevant information. For those who prefer to report anonymously, Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.