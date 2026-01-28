Watch Live

HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

  • Updated: 01:11
  • , 28 January 2026

A hare coursing dog suffered such brutal injuries it had to be put down. Now, three men have been sentenced after running a match that caused the dog needless pain and suffering.

Travelled Over Two Hours for Hare Hunt

On 9 February last year, Shane Hooton, John Langan, and Thomas Jaffray travelled more than two hours to a Lincolnshire field near Waddingham for a hare coursing event.

The trio brought three dogs with them—two white, one black. The black dog’s injuries were so severe it was tragically euthanised.

Shocking Neglect and Self-Medication

“When officers saw the horrific injuries to the black dog they immediately took it to a vet where it was sadly put to sleep,” said DC Aaron Flint, Wildlife Crime Officer.

“Shane Hooton knew of the dog’s injuries for six days but chose to stitch and glue the wound himself—there’s even evidence he discussed stapling it. Taking the dog hare coursing caused horrendous, unnecessary suffering. Immediate veterinary care should have been sought.”

“Two of the men ignored Criminal Behaviour Orders meant to protect animals and the public. This case shows that when offenders break the law and cruelty is involved, we will act firmly.”

Arrest and Court Drama

The men were spotted lined up about 50 metres apart with one dog actively chasing a hare. Police blocked their silver Vauxhall Vectra, arrested them, and seized their phones, vehicle, and dogs.

Graphic videos from 6 February found on their phones showed the black dog’s “de-gloved” chin injury and attempts to glue and stitch the wound. Disturbing images are too upsetting to publish.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Shane Hooton, 33, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering, trespass, and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. He received a six-month suspended prison sentence, a 15-year Criminal Behaviour Order, 10-year ban on keeping dogs, 180 hours unpaid work, and financial penalties.
  • John Langan, 39, admitted to trespassing and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. He got a four-month suspended sentence, 180 hours community work, plus fines.
  • Thomas Jaffray, 42, pleaded guilty to trespassing charges and was handed an 18-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and fines.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra used in the offence was confiscated. All must pay over £1,700 each for kennelling and care costs.

 

Lincolnshire Police Crack Down on Hare Coursing

DC Flint warned: “Lincolnshire Police will continue to target those who think they can act with cruelty and impunity.”

