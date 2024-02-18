A Metropolitan Police investigation into a domestic assault has resulted in the recovery of two firearms and the charging of a man with firearms offences.

On the early hours of February 3, officers identified a BMW car associated with a man wanted in connection with an assault on a female in north-west London.

The car attempted to evade police pursuit, and during the chase, a bag was discarded from the vehicle in Plough Way, SE16. Subsequently, two individuals fled the scene on foot.

Despite their escape, law enforcement successfully retrieved a loaded firearm from the discarded bag. The investigation swiftly progressed, leading to a search of an address in Lewisham on February 16. This search yielded the discovery of a second-loaded firearm.

Following these developments, two individuals were apprehended. A 24-year-old man was charged with various firearms offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

The second individual, a man in his 50s, was released on bail pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police emphasized their commitment to combatting firearms-related crimes and ensuring the safety of the community. They encouraged anyone with information related to firearms offences or other criminal activities to come forward and assist in their efforts to maintain public safety.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recovered firearms and any potential links to further criminal activities are ongoing. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

For anyone with information relevant to this case, authorities urge contacting the Metropolitan Police at the earliest opportunity.

The Metropolitan Police can be reached by dialling 999, or individuals can provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.