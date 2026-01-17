Watch Live

CHARING AHEAD Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal

  Updated: 17:25
  17 January 2026
Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal

Former US President Donald J. Trump has announced plans to impose sweeping new tariffs on eight European countries, tying the measures directly to what he described as the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

In a lengthy statement shared publicly, Trump said a 10 per cent tariff would be applied to all goods imported into the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1. He added that the tariff would increase to 25 per cent from June 1 unless a deal is reached.

Trump claimed the tariffs would remain in place “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Claims of global security risk

In the statement, Trump argued that Greenland is critical to global and US national security, asserting that China and Russia “want Greenland” and that Denmark is unable to protect it adequately.

He also alleged that several European nations have “surged to Greenland, for purposes unknown,” describing the situation as “very dangerous” and claiming it poses risks to “the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet.”

Trump said the United States is the only country capable of ensuring Greenland’s security, adding that modern missile defence systems and future weapons technology make US control of the territory “especially important.”

Longstanding ambition revived

Trump previously floated the idea of purchasing Greenland during his presidency in 2019, a proposal that was swiftly rejected by Denmark and widely criticised by European leaders. Denmark has repeatedly stated that Greenland is not for sale, while Greenland’s own government has emphasised its autonomy and right to self-determination.

In his latest statement, Trump claimed the United States has attempted to acquire Greenland for more than 150 years, arguing that the strategic need is now greater than ever.

Trade and diplomatic fallout expected

The proposed tariffs, if enacted, would mark a significant escalation in transatlantic trade tensions. The eight countries named include several of the United States’ closest allies and major trading partners.

Trump framed the move as a matter of global peace and security, saying that “strong measures” are required to end what he described as a “potentially perilous situation” quickly and “without question.”

He concluded by saying the United States is “immediately open to negotiation” with Denmark and the other affected countries.

There has so far been no official response from the governments named in Trump’s statement, nor from Greenland’s authorities.

