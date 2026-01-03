Watch Live

"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win

  Updated: 10:46
  3 January 2026
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win

A convicted double murderer is pocketing £7,500 after the High Court ruled his prison treatment breached human rights laws. The UK government will also foot the massive £234,000 legal bill.

Fuad Awale’s Prison Battle

Fuad Awale, locked up for the 2011 murders of two teenagers, challenged his harsh prison conditions in court. He was moved to a Close Supervision Centre (CSC), a top-security unit reserved for the most dangerous inmates, after helping take a prison officer hostage and issuing death threats.

Awale argued that his isolation and restrictions damaged his mental health and violated his human rights. The High Court agreed, citing a breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects private and family life.

Government to Pick Up Huge Legal Costs

The court awarded Awale £7,500 in damages and ordered the UK government to pay his legal fees — a staggering £234,000. The controversial case was even raised in Parliament last November, where ministers confirmed the hefty legal price tag.

