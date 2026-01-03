Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea

Heroic Rescue Attempt Turns Deadly

A daring rescue mission off the East Yorkshire coast ended in heartbreak yesterday as at least two people lost their lives trying to save a teenage girl swept into the freezing sea near Withernsea.

Reports say a large wave caught the girl near Pier Towers, plunging her into the turbulent waters and sparking desperate attempts to pull her to safety. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as passersby, including four men and the girl’s parents, rushed to her aid.

Frozen Waters Claim Two Lives

Police confirmed that a 67-year-old man and a second victim tragically died after struggling in the icy water. Emergency crews launched a massive search after being alerted to “a number of people in difficulty” in the water at around 3.15pm.

Despite frantic efforts, the man was pulled unconscious from the sea and later pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

A second body was recovered later that evening, but the search for a third missing person continues.

Major Emergency Response Under Arctic Chill

The rescue involved HM Coastguard deploying helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, along with Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI, Hornsea Inshore Rescue, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

The operation continued into the night, with the search stood down at 12:30am but set to resume at dawn.

All this unfolded amid an Arctic chill gripping Britain, with temperatures struggling to break freezing and a yellow snow and ice warning in place for the Yorkshire coast. Snow showers overnight could see up to 8cm in parts of the region.

Community Reacts as Emergency Crews Swarm the Scene

Local resident Darrin Stevens told the BBC: “It’s just blue lights, wall-to-wall from one side to the other.” Another eyewitness, Karen Higgs, recounted how bystanders urged the girl to grab a safety ring, but she was overwhelmed by the waves before rescuers could reach her.

Paul Whitehead, owner of the Castle Cafe on the promenade, described how the rough seas pushed the girl further out, despite the brave efforts to save her.

Police Urge Public to Steer Clear

Humberside Police issued a statement urging residents to avoid the area to help emergency teams work safely and efficiently. They confirmed that intensive searches will continue until the missing person is found.

Did you witness the tragedy? Email [email protected] with any information.