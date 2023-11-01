Dover Implements Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) Scheme to Manage Freight Volumes

In response to heavy freight traffic volumes, the Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme has been introduced along the A20 at Aycliffe. This measure aims to mitigate potential disruptions caused by Portbound traffic to the local road network and the A20 as it passes through Dover town.

The TAP scheme, a well-established traffic management system, is being activated to ensure the efficient and controlled flow of freight vehicles approaching the Port of Dover. This is especially crucial during periods of heightened traffic, such as increased freight activity.

The Port of Dover plays a pivotal role in the movement of goods between the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Ensuring the smooth operation of this critical trade route is of paramount importance to both the local community and the broader economy.

The TAP scheme involves specific traffic management protocols, including controlling the entry of trucks into the Port of Dover to prevent congestion and minimize any potential disruption to local roads and town traffic.

This proactive approach aligns with the ongoing efforts to optimize the flow of goods through Dover, reduce congestion, and enhance the overall travel experience for all road users.

Local authorities are working diligently to manage freight volumes effectively, promote road safety, and minimize any inconvenience to residents and travellers. The implementation of the TAP scheme is part of these ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of this vital trade route.

As the scheme comes into effect, authorities are reminding all road users to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic management guidelines, and cooperate with any instructions from relevant authorities. By working together, the aim is to keep traffic flowing smoothly and ensure the efficient functioning of the Port of Dover during peak periods of activity.