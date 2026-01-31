Kent Police have charged a man in connection with a brutal murder in Dover.

Fatal Assault at Eythorne Home

Officers were called to a property on Rose Gardens, Eythorne, on Thursday, 29 January 2026 after reports of a violent assault.

Paramedics confirmed a man in his 20s was dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

68-Year-Old Charged with Murder

Stephen Boyd Rooke, 68, from Rose Gardens, was arrested at the scene. On Friday 30 January, he was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Rooke is set to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 31 January.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Detectives urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.