Dover TAP Implemented Amidst Heavy Freight Volumes to Ease Local Traffic Disruption

In response to the increasing freight volumes, the Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme has been activated on the A20 at Aycliffe. This strategic move is aimed at managing the surge in port-bound traffic and minimising its impact on the local road network and the A20 running through Dover town.

The implementation of the Dover TAP is a standard response to high freight volumes, especially during peak travel times or when unexpected traffic surges occur. The scheme involves regulating the flow of freight to the Port of Dover, ensuring that the local road infrastructure is not overwhelmed. It helps in maintaining smoother traffic flow for both local residents and those heading to the port.

This traffic management strategy is crucial for Dover, a town that experiences heavy port-bound traffic due to its status as a major gateway to Europe. The TAP scheme ensures that the town’s road network remains functional and safe for all users, including local commuters, tourists, and freight operators.

As part of the Dover TAP scheme, trucks are queued on one lane of the A20, allowing other traffic to pass freely. This setup prevents the congestion typically caused by queuing lorries from spilling over into the town’s streets, thereby reducing the risk of gridlock within Dover.