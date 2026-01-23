Watch Live

TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan

  • Updated: 12:35
  • , 23 January 2026
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder

 

Downing Street Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Wrong’ Claims

The British government has fired back at Donald Trump after the former US President accused NATO allies of hanging back during the war in Afghanistan. Downing Street called Trump “wrong to diminish the role of troops, including British forces.”

They pointed to the huge sacrifice made by UK service personnel over two decades of conflict, highlighting the 457 British lives lost and countless more wounded or scarred for life.

Political Leaders Stand Firm on Troops’ Heroism

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson stressed the sacrifice was made for national security and in response to an attack on an ally. Sir Keir Starmer expressed he was “very proud” of British troops and their bravery.

Defence Secretary John Healey also slammed Trump’s remarks, calling the fallen soldiers “heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation.” He added that NATO’s collective defence clause, Article 5, was triggered only once—by the US after the 9/11 attacks—and said Britain answered America’s call without hesitation.

UK-US Ties Remain Strong Despite Row

Downing Street was quick to underline the strong bond between London and Washington, describing the relationship as “one of the closest between the two countries on security, defence, [and] trade,” withstanding “significant conflicts” over decades.

However, officials refused to say if Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would demand an apology or if discussions with Trump were expected anytime soon.

 

