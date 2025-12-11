Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent

Chaos in Feltham Streets

Hounslow Police’s #ResponseTeamC and D swooped on a reckless driver who smashed into multiple vehicles in Feltham. The drama didn’t stop there. When officers caught up with the driver, he launched a violent attack.

Officer Assaulted During Arrest

The intoxicated suspect tried to run over one officer before headbutting and kicking two others. Despite the violent struggle, the man was wrestled into custody without further incident.

Police Urge Caution

Hounslow Police slammed the dangerous driver and shared a stark warning: #DrinkResponsibly to keep London’s streets safe.