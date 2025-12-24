Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road

A car flipped onto its side in a wild single-vehicle smash on the A64(M) near Leeds city centre at 3:20am today, forcing the road to shut for hours.

Police Chase Ends in Chaos

Reports reveal the driver failed to stop for police, sparking a brief pursuit before losing control and crashing. The incident brought the bustling route to a standstill through the early morning.

Injured Driver in Custody

The male driver was rushed to hospital with injuries that are thankfully not life-threatening. He has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Traffic Back to Normal by 9am

Authorities cleared the wreckage, and the A64(M) fully reopened by 9am, easing the disruption for commuters.