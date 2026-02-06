A 38-year-old woman from Oxton was arrested after a dramatic crash in Birkenhead early this morning.

Car Overturns, Damages Parked Vehicles

At around 1.10am, emergency services rushed to Falcon Road following reports of a collision. The woman’s Ford Ecosport had flipped over, smashing into several parked cars.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the wrecked vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the smash-up.

Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving