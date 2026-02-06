A 38-year-old woman from Oxton was arrested after a dramatic crash in Birkenhead early this morning.
Car Overturns, Damages Parked Vehicles
At around 1.10am, emergency services rushed to Falcon Road following reports of a collision. The woman’s Ford Ecosport had flipped over, smashing into several parked cars.
Firefighters had to free the driver from the wrecked vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the smash-up.
Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving
Merseyside Police said: “She was checked over at hospital and then arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences and taken into custody. She has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”
“We have sadly seen so many cases where people weren’t so lucky.
“Despite no injuries this time, the stress and hassle for those whose cars were damaged cannot be ignored. Nor can the serious consequences the driver now faces.”
“We are determined to bring all those who endanger lives on our roads to justice. If you suspect someone you know is driving dangerously, report it.”
“The message is clear: do not drive under the influence – it risks lives, including your own.”