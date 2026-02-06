Watch Live

POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead

  • Updated: 02:17
  • , 6 February 2026

A 38-year-old woman from Oxton was arrested after a dramatic crash in Birkenhead early this morning.

Car Overturns, Damages Parked Vehicles

At around 1.10am, emergency services rushed to Falcon Road following reports of a collision. The woman’s Ford Ecosport had flipped over, smashing into several parked cars.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the wrecked vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the smash-up.

 

Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving

Merseyside Police said: “She was checked over at hospital and then arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences and taken into custody. She has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”

“We have sadly seen so many cases where people weren’t so lucky.

“Despite no injuries this time, the stress and hassle for those whose cars were damaged cannot be ignored. Nor can the serious consequences the driver now faces.”

“We are determined to bring all those who endanger lives on our roads to justice. If you suspect someone you know is driving dangerously, report it.”

“The message is clear: do not drive under the influence – it risks lives, including your own.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 22.56.24
Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.17.03
Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road
wired_we-tracked-every-visitor-to-epstein-island
EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades

Must READ

QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading

More For You

FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands
Gravesend Milton Road Shut After Hearse Crash Outside Funeral Parlour
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
HIT AND RUN Man Left Fighting for Life After Harlesden Hit-and-Run Horror

More From UK News in Pictures

ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal

More From UKNIP

Plane Crash Tragedy in Littleborough: Two Men Dead as Investigation Continues
ARSON PROBE Massive Roof Blaze in Barnet Sees 70 Firefighters Rush to Scene
Eight Fire Engines Rush to Huddersfield Restaurant Blaze
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
DIFFICULT FIX Home Secretary Admits Channel Migrant Crisis “Fiendishly Difficult” to Fix