A reckless driver ploughed his car into the home of a couple in their 70s, causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage before fleeing without a word.

Nightmare Crash in Middle Rasen

Just after midnight on Saturday, 13 July 2024, a loud bang woke the elderly homeowners at their property on Gainsborough Road near Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen. Kevin Martin, 47, from Balderton, Nottinghamshire, failed to negotiate a T-junction and smashed his black Chrysler straight into their garden fence and the side of their house.

The collision left brickwork smashed inwards, twisted, and with exposed electrical wires, rendering the house unsafe. The family was forced into emergency accommodation while repairs costing nearly £20,000 took over five months to complete.

Driver Caught after Drone Search

Before vanishing, Martin pulled a bottle of wine from his car and left without providing any details or checking on the couple’s welfare. Police launched a search, deploying a drone that spotted Martin hiding curled up in a hedge. He was promptly arrested.

Sentence: Suspended Jail Time and Tough Driving Ban

At Lincoln Crown Court on 30 January 2026, Martin was found guilty of dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath test. He received a 20-month suspended prison sentence, an interim driving ban lasting at least a year until he passes a retest, plus six months of electronic monitoring.

He must also undergo a Mental Health Treatment Order and 25 days of Rehabilitation Action, and pay £787 in costs.