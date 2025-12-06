Watch Live

MANHUNT Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run

  • Updated: 17:06
  • , 6 December 2025
Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run driver has sparked a police hunt after leaving a cyclist badly hurt on the B4508 near Highworth.

Cyclist Left with Serious Injuries

Just after 9:30am on 6 December, a man in his 50s was knocked off his bike between Watchfield and Highworth. The offending driver sped off without stopping, leaving the cyclist with fractures to his neck and back.

While thankfully not life-threatening, the injuries are severe and could change the victim’s life forever.

Police Hunt White Toyota Aygo

Wiltshire Police are urgently searching for a white car, believed to be a Toyota Aygo, seen near the crash site. Officers think the driver may hold crucial details about the incident.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision to step forward immediately.

How to Help Police

 

