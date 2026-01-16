Watch Live

DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford

  Updated: 12:18
  16 January 2026
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford

Attila Nagy Slapped with 20-Month Jail Term for Reckless Crash

Attila Nagy, 43, from Knaphill, has been sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison after causing a serious three-vehicle collision on Woking Road, Guildford. On top of that, he’s been hit with a 2 year and 10 month driving ban and must pass a retest before getting his licence back.

Dash Cam Busts Nagy’s Excuse About Fox

The crash unfolded around 5pm on 24 February 2025, involving Nagy’s Mercedes, a Honda Jazz, and a BMW 3 Series. Nagy claimed he swerved to avoid a fox darting out of nearby woods. But the cops weren’t buying it. Dash cam footage reveals a very different tale:

  • Nagy was caught trying to overtake the Honda.
  • He clipped the BMW while pulling back into his lane.
  • No fox appears on any footage.

Serious Injuries, No Remorse From Nagy

The BMW driver was critically injured, trapped in the wreckage, and had to be freed by Surrey Fire and Rescue before being rushed to hospital. They now face lifelong medication for their injuries. Meanwhile, Nagy and the Honda driver walked away unhurt.

Nagy shifted blame onto the Honda driver for driving “too slowly,” but showed no real remorse. PC Pat Nixon slammed his “complete disregard for the safety of others” and labeled the fox story “a outright lie.”

“This collision could have ended very differently. Dangerous driving is one of the fatal five causes of road deaths. Is your freedom really worth risking lives?” – PC Pat Nixon, Surrey Roads Policing Unit

Surrey Police’s tough crackdown sends a blunt message: drive recklessly, and you’ll do time.

