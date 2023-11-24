Driver Jailed for Causing Death of Adventure Loving Grandfather Norman Austin in Clacton Collision

A woman driver who admitted her responsibility in causing the death of an “adventure-loving” grandfather in a fatal collision in Clacton has been sentenced to jail. Kelly Cox, 35, of Holmwood Close, Clacton, received a 33-month prison term and was further disqualified from driving for over six years upon her release.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday, April 11, 2020, just before midday, when emergency services were alerted to a collision on St John’s Road near the junction with Jaywick Lane. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the involved Citroen, 84-year-old Norman Austin, sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Kelly Cox, the driver of the BMW, was subsequently arrested.

Roads Policing officers carried out extensive investigative work, resulting in the closure of the road for six-and-a-half hours immediately following the head-on collision.

Norman Austin, a beloved member of his family, had left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew him. Described as an adventure enthusiast, he had a vibrant spirit and had served in the Royal Air Force Regiment during his younger years. Norman’s passion for driving was evident throughout his life, from operating London buses to becoming a bus driving instructor and ultimately working as a taxi driver. He was also actively involved with the local British Legion and had participated in the march past at the Cenotaph in London.

The investigation into the collision revealed that Kelly Cox’s driving had been impaired by prescription drugs. Consequently, she was charged with causing Mr. Austin’s death by dangerous driving and faced trial at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 2, 2022.

One year later, on November 23, 2023, Kelly Cox was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Alex Black expressed condolences to Mr. Austin’s family and stated that the driver responsible for his premature death had been brought to justice.