Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash

A reckless motorist has been locked up for causing the death of a pensioner in a horrifying road smash in Bradford.

Deadly Collision on Little Horton Lane

Darrell Dalton, 68, was fatally struck while walking along Little Horton Lane on 27 September. The car involved was a Honda Jazz, driven by 28-year-old Robert Nagoda, who has no fixed address.

Nagoda pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Taking a vehicle without consent

Driving without a licence or insurance

Failing to stop and report the collision

At Bradford Crown Court on 16 December, Nagoda was jailed for 10 years and eight months. He was also banned from driving for 10 years and four months.

Speeding at Over Double the Limit

Court heard Nagoda was flying between 56mph and 70mph in a 30mph zone when he ploughed into Mr Dalton. Instead of stopping, Nagoda fled the scene, showing shocking disregard for life and the law.

Heartbreaking Tribute from Victim’s Family

“I miss us speaking every night. I miss him coming to our home and watching his face change as my son screamed Grandad and threw himself at him. My dad was affectionately known as ‘Grumpy Grandad.’ That never applied when he saw my son. Only smiles and sharing strawberries cuddled on the sofa watching kids TV together. This should never have happened. No licence and driving, it should never have happened. I’m angry is an understatement. Not only do I live this pain now, I’ll always have to live it because every time my son comes to me and tells me he misses his grandad, I feel both my loss and my son’s loss too.”

Police Slam ‘Reckless’ Driver

Detective Sergeant Steve Suggitt from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: