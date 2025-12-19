Driver 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Car Swept Away in Flooded Ford at Godshill

Flood Havoc Hits Fordingbridge and Godshill

Drivers were warned to stay off the roads yesterday as severe flooding wreaked havoc across Fordingbridge and surrounding areas. Fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water caused major disruption.

The Fordingbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team urged motorists to avoid non-essential journeys and “stay home if possible,” highlighting reports of deep standing water affecting all types of roads.

Cars Stranded and Swept Away by Floodwaters

In Ringwood, two vehicles got stuck in pooling floodwater near Poulner Primary School and Tesco.

Police also slammed large lorries for driving at speed through flood zones, creating dangerous wash that hits pedestrians, buildings, and other cars.

At Godshill, two drivers tried to cross a flooded ford but met raging currents. One car was swept downstream and trapped under a footbridge.

Thankfully, local residents and Hampshire Fire and Rescue crews rescued the stranded driver alive. But the incident is a stark warning of the grave dangers involved in attempting flooded crossings.

Police Beg Drivers: Don’t Risk It!

Officers are pleading with the public to steer clear of flooded fords altogether. “NEVER attempt to drive through fords in flood,” they stressed. “It’s better to arrive late or abandon your journey than risk lives.”

Drivers are urged to prepare properly by checking weather and road warnings, dressing for the conditions, and carrying essentials like food, water, blankets, a torch, extra fuel, and a fully charged phone. Vehicles should also be checked for flood readiness.